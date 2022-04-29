Steelers Select Pitt Quarterback Kenny Pickett In 2022 NFL Draft

Photo: Getty Images North America

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former University of Pittsburgh quarterback quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 28) night.

Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was one of college football's most decorated passers in 2021, winning numerous national awards while leading the Panthers to an ACC championship and 11-2 record.

The local favorite has long been projected to be a top choice for Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall following longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger 's recent retirement and acknowledged the possibility of staying in the Steel City during the opening day of Senior Bowl in February.

"The possibility of getting drafted there would be unbelievable," Pickett said via SI.com . "Pittsburgh is really my second home, so that would kind of be a dream. It started when I got recruited to Pitt and maybe at the next level. We’ll see what happens."

The New Jersey native said he developed relationships with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Mike Tomlin during his high school and collegiate careers, which culminated with a stellar redshirt senior campaign that included winning the ACC Player of the Year award and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

"[Coach Tomlin] is a great guy," Pickett said via SI.com . "I’m obviously very familiar with Coach Canada, as well. He recruited me to Pitt. So I have a great relationship with them."

On Thursday, NFL.com 's Daniel Jeremiah had the Steelers selecting Pickett at No. 20 overall in his final mock draft hours ahead of the event.

Pickett was the first quarterback selected in Thursday's draft.