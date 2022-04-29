ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg soldier killed in wreck is from NC; 2 injured troops still in hospital

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAfOL_0fOZkVV600

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials Friday identified the paratrooper who died in a military vehicle crash Thursday that also injured three other soldiers.

Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, of Marion in McDowell County died in the single-vehicle crash that happened during “routine training” at Fort Bragg, a Friday afternoon news release said.

Herrera and the other three soldiers were in a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at the time of the wreck, officials said Friday.

PREVIOUS: 1 soldier dead, 3 injured in military vehicle crash on Fort Bragg

Herrera was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, the news release said.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, his company commander, said in the release.

The 2-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment will host a memorial for Herrera in the coming weeks.

Herrera is survived by his wife, parents, family and friends.

Of the three other soldiers injured in the wreck, one was treated and released. The other two were admitted to Womack Army Medical Center, where they are still undergoing treatment.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional Paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a Soldier’s Soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in the news release.

Thursday’s deadly wreck comes nearly eight months after a wreck in a military vehicle also killed one Fort Bragg soldier and injured four others .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Accidents
City
Marion, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier shot and killed in Alaska

A U.S. Army soldier was shot and killed at a hotel near Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, the Army first revealed Tuesday night. In a statement provided to American Military News, the Army identified the deceased soldier as 30-year-old Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis. The Army said its Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Anchorage Police Department are leading the investigation into Francis’ death.
cbs17

53-year-old woman killed in crash on Raleigh’s Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday in a traffic collision on Wake Forest Road just north of the Interstate-440 interchange, Raleigh police said. Around 8:30 p.m., Nicole Rumpf, 53, was driving a 2000 Ford Focus and attempting to make a left turn onto Wake...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Military Vehicle#Three Soldiers#Traffic Accident#Fort Bragg Herrera#Raider Company#2nd Battalion#1st Brigade Combat Team#82nd Airborne Division#Spc
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy