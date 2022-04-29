ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Forecast (4/29/22)

By Rusty Dawkins
kbsi23.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we say goodbye to April and welcome in the month of May, we’ll see a half and half kind of weekend. Saturday will start off warm and dry,...

www.kbsi23.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSNT

A few storms tonight then severe storm potential for late Friday

Generally mild weather tonight with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms during the night, as well. However, many areas will still not pick up on the rainfall tonight. We’re keeping a close eye...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Chilly At Dawn; P.Sunny Saturday, Warmer Dry Sunday

Good Saturday Morning After a chilly start at dawn, temperatures will rebound to 60° by afternoon. The south shore will cool back into the 50s later in the afternoon as the sea breeze works in. Clear cool Saturday night. Lots of sunshine and warmer by Sunday afternoon with highs well into the 60s. PRE-DAWN WEATHER […]
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Active weather pattern for the work week

As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, making for a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will gust up to 20 mph out of the west. As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/30 Saturday morning forecast

Happy weekend! We're waking up to another chilly start, so grab the coat if you're headed out early today. Temps are starting off in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs. Luckily, the winds have subsided.Despite the cold start, temps will rebound nicely and it's looking like a beautiful spring weekend! Expect abundant sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday won't be too far behind. Other than some high clouds filtering in through the afternoon hours, it's another nice one. Temps Sunday will be a few degrees milder in the mid to upper 60s.Our next shower chance moves in after sunset Sunday night and lingers through Monday. Overall, next week is looking milder but more unsettled. Have a great weekend, get outside if you can!
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Sunny, quiet day; Strong storms possible by tomorrow morning

TODAY: It’ll be quiet this morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Sunshine and a few clouds return today. Mild with highs in the low 70s. Clouds increase tonight with rain showers by Tuesday morning. TUESDAY: Rain showers in the morning. Highs reach the middle 70s with breezy...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy