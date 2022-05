A three-legged dog battling cancer jumped into a river to save a baby otter in Minnesota. The dog noticed the baby otter struggling and drowning and he jumped into the freezing river without hesitation. Gus the goldendoodle swam at least 50 feet out into the St. Croix River to rescue the baby otter. He then swam back to the bank with the otter and dropped it in front of Cleo Young, his owner, reported ABC 15. Young was out walking with her two grandchildren and Gus when the incident happened. "Everyone give a shout-out to Gus, the wonderful golden doodle who came across this tiny young River Otter and rescued it," wrote the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota on its Facebook page. They also posted a video of the baby otter being nursed using a syringe while wrapped in a blanket.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO