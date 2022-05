Over the past week or so, there have been rumors surfacing that Pittsburgh standout wide receiver Jordan Addison is going to soon enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal – and there’s reportedly been plenty of schools contacting him in an effort to try and get him to commit to them. After Addison put up 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, it makes complete sense why he would be such a hot name in the portal.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO