April 2022 will tie for driest on record in Colorado Springs

April is typically the 2nd snowiest and 4th wettest month of the year in Colorado Springs. April 2022 has been bone dry for the city, and much of eastern Colorado.

As of April 29th (one day left in the month with a dry forecast), Colorado Springs has received 0.01" of precipitation and a trace of snowfall. This will tie the lowest precipitation record of 0.01" from 1964. The lowest snowfall record will remain at 0", most recently from 1946.

Denver was on track to see its driest April on record, with 0.01", until a quick thunderstorm this afternoon brought this month's total to 0.06".

Other possible precipitation records to be tied/broken this month:

Campo:

Observed 2022: 0.01"

April record lowest: 0.02" 1956

Boulder:

Observed 2022: 0.12"

April record lowest: 0.15" 1963

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.