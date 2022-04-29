ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

April 2022 will tie for driest on record in Colorado Springs

By Alex O'Brien
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuXIV_0fOZeyXx00

April is typically the 2nd snowiest and 4th wettest month of the year in Colorado Springs. April 2022 has been bone dry for the city, and much of eastern Colorado.

As of April 29th (one day left in the month with a dry forecast), Colorado Springs has received 0.01" of precipitation and a trace of snowfall. This will tie the lowest precipitation record of 0.01" from 1964. The lowest snowfall record will remain at 0", most recently from 1946.

Denver was on track to see its driest April on record, with 0.01", until a quick thunderstorm this afternoon brought this month's total to 0.06".

Other possible precipitation records to be tied/broken this month:

Campo:
Observed 2022: 0.01"
April record lowest: 0.02" 1956

Boulder:
Observed 2022: 0.12"
April record lowest: 0.15" 1963
_____

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

