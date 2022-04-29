ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Local realtors give advice for first home buyers and housing market

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The housing market is sky rocketing – along with home prices

“If you are able to achieve a home at a great price in this market more power to you” said Bradley Sikes, Real estate agent

Real estate agents says the cost of building materials to build a home could be the reason for the high prices when searching for a new home and there are some extra precautions you need to take before taking out that mortgage.

“We really have such a scarce amount of homes that are on the market and then you know adding to that wood prices went up so you know home prices are going up” said Sikes

Cherise D’Abadie is a realtor and says, due to the high interest rates, if you’re buying a house for the first time, you want to watch your credit score when buy.

“That is their tool that is going to affect or influence their interest rate “ said D’Abadie

There are ways to buy a home despite the high prices. In Richmond County, there are plenty of resources for first time home buyers and programs you can join to help you find the best home for the best price within your budget.

“For first time homebuyers, look for first time homebuyer programs. I can speak specifically for Augusta, Augusta has a great first time homebuyers program for Richmond County, if you meet the income requirements. You can get up to $5000 down payment assistance anywhere in Richmond County ” Stuart Brooks, Real Estate Agent.

Brooks also says it’s important to know you don’t always have to have good credit when buying a home, you just need to do your research and look at all of your options. Making sure you have a good budget can help get you in the home of your dreams despite the current market.

AUGUSTA, GA
REAL ESTATE
BUSINESS
WALKERTOWN, NC
