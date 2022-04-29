ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are gas prices going up again? Yes and here’s why

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — If you’re like me, you may have driven by your neighborhood gas station, peeked at the price sign, and thought, “What the heck is going on?” Gas prices have jumped as high as 40 cents over the last week at some fuel stations as the national average has started to creep back up.

AAA reports prices are up 4 cents since Monday to $4.16 for a gallon of regular gasoline. The fluctuating oil prices and tight gas supply are to blame for this most recent spike in prices, according to AAA. The group expects the cost of gas to keep increasing as oil prices stay above $100 per barrel.

Over the last week, Delaware has seen the largest price increase at more than 20 cents per gallon. Maryland, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida have also seen big jumps.

In recent weeks, we saw gas prices drop some 20 cents after hitting a high of $4.33 per gallon in the middle of March. It was the highest-ever recorded average price. However, it may not hold that record for long according to Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service. He told CNN , “The market is still scary.”

“I would not be laying odds on DraftKings that $4.33 will be the highest price over the next few months. We may go higher,” Kloza said.

$6 gas? Here’s how it could happen, analyst says

At the end of March, President Joe Biden announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil from the U.S. reserve in an effort to lower gas prices. Temporary relief came shortly thereafter.

“Americans should already be seeing the savings. Although it’s only gone down about 18 cents, the savings are starting,” Biden said.

Speaking with Nexstar’s Hannah Brandt , AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said there are limited things a president can do to impact the price.

“There are very few weapons in the president’s arsenal they can use, and he’s pretty much trying everything,” Gross said.

What happens from here? It’s difficult to know, according to  Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association. He told KXAN it’s difficult to predict when there will be a consistent and stable price decline due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“It’s frustrating for people filling up at the pump, because they want affordable gasoline, and our industry is not being held by all of the volatility,” said Staples.

As a comparison, the price for a gallon of regular gas one year ago was $2.89.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

rigzone.com

Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at gasoline prices, Congress action, crude production rates, and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Voters know: High gas prices are Biden’s fault

Voters have a two-word answer for President Joe Biden’s spin that high gas prices are war-mongering Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fault: C’mon man. By more than a 3-to-1 margin, a majority of likely voters said higher prices are Biden’s fault, the result of failed energy policies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Aaa#Cnn#Draftkings#The U S Reserve
WUPE

Do Massachusetts Gas Pumps Shut Off At $100.00?

Slater and Marjo were discussing a listener's story about how the gas pump he was at "cut off" at the $100.00 mark and he didn't know why. Gas prices obviously are still above $4.00 a gallon for regular in most states or thereabouts. With high gas prices it's certainly easier to hit that $100.00 mark, especially with folks that have 25 gallon tanks or more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Weekly energy roundup: Gasoline rises, natural gas eases, oil holds steady

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.
WYOMING STATE
FOXBusiness

California to raise its gas tax, already the highest in the nation

California lawmakers appear unlikely to pause the annual summer increase in the state's gasoline tax ahead of a May 1 deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Monday. Newsom, a Democrat, had previously expressed support for helping California motorists experiencing pain at the pump by waiting to implement a 5.6% tax hike scheduled to take effect on July 1. The tax is used to fund roads and other infrastructure projects; the state's Legislative Analyst's Office projected the tax will generate about $8.8 billion in revenue during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

