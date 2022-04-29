Cut Line: Tiger plays a practice round; Phil plays the field

As the 2022 Kentucky Derby draws near, conversation has revolved around Monday's 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw and what it meant for the various horses in the 148th Run for the Roses. The position closest to the rail is one of the most discussed, but no horse has won from the post since Ferdinand in 1986. On Saturday, Mo Donegal, a 10-1 underdog in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, will break from post #1. The 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite is Zandon at 3-1, followed by Epicenter at 7-2. Other top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (8-1) and White Abarrio (10-1). The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO