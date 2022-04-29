Lufkin 18-year-old arrested, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who was wanted on a felony warrant from the Houston area for engaging in organized criminal activity was arrested on Friday by the Lufkin Police Department.
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin was taken into custody approximately at 1:20 p.m. at the Creekside Apartments at 1825 Sayers Street, said Lufkin police.Lufkin PD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Officers were looking for Moore for several weeks, and they said he was “armed and dangerous.”
Moore will be taken to the Angelina County Jail and will await extradition to Harris County.
Another man was previously arrested for the same crime. Jakyron Sanford, 18, of Lufkin was detained during a traffic stop.1 injured in shooting at Longview’s Electric Cowboy Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0