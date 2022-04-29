ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin 18-year-old arrested, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uttUF_0fOZcESJ00

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who was wanted on a felony warrant from the Houston area for engaging in organized criminal activity was arrested on Friday by the Lufkin Police Department.

Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin was taken into custody approximately at 1:20 p.m. at the Creekside Apartments at 1825 Sayers Street, said Lufkin police.

Lufkin PD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Officers were looking for Moore for several weeks, and they said he was “armed and dangerous.”

Moore will be taken to the Angelina County Jail and will await extradition to Harris County.

Another man was previously arrested for the same crime. Jakyron Sanford, 18, of Lufkin was detained during a traffic stop.

1 injured in shooting at Longview’s Electric Cowboy Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas 16-year-old sets fishing world record

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new fishing world record using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land. For the past eight years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

FELONY ARREST: Wanted Lufkin man taken into custody

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 28, 2022. The Lufkin Police Department has taken Isaiah Moore into custody. Moore, 18, of Lufkin, was wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from criminal activity that occurred in the Houston area. He was taken into custody without incident at 1:20 p.m. at Creekside Apartments at 1825 Sayers Street.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Longview, TX
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Extradition#Police#Lufkin Pd#Electric Cowboy#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of holding girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter captive and fatally shooting her

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man was arrested after allegedly holding his girlfriend’s daughter captive and shooting her. According to a news release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Canton Trace after a woman called 911 and reported that she and her sister were being held captive at gunpoint by their mother’s boyfriend, Van Brisbon.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy