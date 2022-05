GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -A hospice patient who married her high school sweetheart last month has died. We introduced you to Liana Craven last week. She made a bucket list of all the things she wanted to do, one of them being to marry her high school sweetheart, Richard. Bluegrass Care Navigators and her family and friends made it happen.

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO