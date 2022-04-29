City Council to Meet May 2, 2022

The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a regularly scheduled meeting.

City Council will consider a Resolution adopting the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds Eligibility and Evaluation Guide. Consideration of the guide comes after City Council indefinitely tabled the ARPA Request for Proposals process on Feb. 22, 2022.

To abide by the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Treasury Department, a new ARPA Eligibility and Evaluation Guide has been created to move 21 applicants forward through the process and allocate funding based on the criteria established in that process.

The proposed eligibility process was presented at the April 11, 2022, City Council work session. The City is a recipient of ARPA/Coronavirus (COVID-19) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the Treasury Department.

The ARPA funds are made available to the City to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts. The Treasury Department has charged the City with ensuring projects respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and meet urgent community needs.

The Treasury Department recommends a swift and effective implementation process that balances facilitating simple and rapid program access widely across the community and maintaining a robust documentation and compliance regime. The City must ensure proper documentation supporting determinations of costs and applicable compliance requirements, satisfactory award management, internal control, and subrecipient oversight and management.

Additionally, City Council will consider a Resolution adopting funding priorities and allocations to 19 Las Cruces non-profit organizations for the 2023 fiscal year. The allocations are to provide health-related public service programs.

The funds will come from the City’s Telshor Facility Fund. City Council approved Resolution No. 22-028, at its Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, that earmarked as much as $600,000 a year, for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The allocations provide funding to eligible non-profit organizations in exchange for qualified healthcare and supportive services they will provide to sick, indigent, and low-income city residents.

Seventeen non-profit organizations have each been designated to receive $32,000, pending City Council adoption of the Resolution. Those organizations include Casa De Peregrinos; Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico; Boys and Girls Club; Roadrunner Food Bank; Jardin de los Niños; Mesilla Valley Community of Hope; Mesilla Valley CASA; New Mexico Legal Aid; Big Brothers Big Sisters; La Casa, Inc.; El Calvario United Methodist Church; Mesilla Valley Hospice, Inc.; La Piñon; Southern New Mexico Diabetes Outreach; El Caldito; New Mexico Third Judicial Court, CARE; and Amador Health Center is receiving $30,000. Families and Youth, Inc., has been allotted $25,000.

Also, City Council will consider a Resolution approving the 2022 Action Plan as part of the City’s 2021 to 2025 Consolidated Plan. If approved by the Council, the Resolution would authorize City staff to submit the 2022 Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and allocate approximately $1,610,664 in funding that addresses the City’s housing and community development needs.

The City anticipates receiving $1,029,593 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $491,071 in Home Investment Partnership (HOME) entitlement funding.

The funding levels for both HOME and CDBG entitlement funds for the 2022 Program Year are estimates based on Program Year 2021PY21 funding limits and will be adjusted when HUD provides actual figures for Program Year 2022.

The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is available online at https://lascruces.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=360.

Monday’s meeting will be televised live on CLCTV, Comcast Cable channel 20, and in high definition on Comcast Cable channel 928. The meeting also will be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, City Council will conduct a Closed Meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at City Hall. The Council will conduct its quarterly performance evaluation of City Manager Ifo Pili during the closed session.