Coyote attack on California beach leaves young girl with ‘serious’ injuries, cops say

A young girl was seriously injured when she was attacked by a coyote during a walk on a California beach, police said.

Huntington Beach police responded to a call of a child injured by a coyote north of the beach’s pier about 9:45 p.m. on April 28, a news release said.

The young girl was with her mother when the attack took place, The Orange County Register reported.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, the release said.

Police said they were working with the California Department of Fish and Game to search for the coyote and euthanize it.

Officials shot two coyotes and killed one, but the one they believed attacked the child escaped, according to the Register.

Watch ‘trash panda’ pop out of garbage can when Michigan cop performs ‘search warrant’

‘Bold’ raccoon’s biting spree prompts warning at University of Texas. ‘Do not approach’

Orphaned mountain lion cub with ‘feisty spirit’ is being rehabilitated at Oakland Zoo