Huntington Beach, CA

Coyote attack on California beach leaves young girl with ‘serious’ injuries, cops say

By Mariah Rush
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A young girl was seriously injured when she was attacked by a coyote during a walk on a California beach, police said.

Huntington Beach police responded to a call of a child injured by a coyote north of the beach’s pier about 9:45 p.m. on April 28, a news release said.

The young girl was with her mother when the attack took place, The Orange County Register reported.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, the release said.

Police said they were working with the California Department of Fish and Game to search for the coyote and euthanize it.

Officials shot two coyotes and killed one, but the one they believed attacked the child escaped, according to the Register.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

