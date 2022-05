The Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff run came to an end on Friday, as they were eliminated in six games by the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first-round. For a franchise that has not had much to go its way over the years, the Timberwolves’ promising finish to the 2021-2022 season sure reignited a fan base that had longed for success. Even though the team has not won a playoff series in 18 years, the fan base has remained loyal through its highs and lows.

