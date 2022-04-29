Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Given Jacksonville’s history at center, Luke Fortner should be prepared for a lengthy career with the Jaguars. The Jags selected the three-year Kentucky starter with the first pick in the third round (No. 65 overall) of the NFL draft Friday night. He’s expected to be a plug-and-play starter for a franchise that’s essentially had just two players man the position for the better part of the last two decades.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO