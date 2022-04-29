Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
It’s time for the eighth round. The NFL Draft is over but the Eagles are expected to be very aggressive as they add undrafted free agents to their team. The Eagles entered this draft thinking there would be a lot of talent to not get drafted. “We think we...
The first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are complete, with the final four rounds set to begin at 12 noon ET on Saturday. Following Day 2 of the NFL Draft, ESPN expert Mel Kiper revealed his winners and losers from Friday night. Kiper’s winners from the night include...
The 2022 NFL Draft is over. But that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots are done adding players. Oh no, it’s time for Bill Belichick & Co. to start hitting the phone lines and try to sign some undrafted free agents. There’s plenty of talent still out there...
For many it was a shock. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it just made sense. After months of discussion — and with several players that could have easily been the No. 1 overall draft pick — the Jaguars decided to go with athletic edge rusher Travon Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Given Jacksonville’s history at center, Luke Fortner should be prepared for a lengthy career with the Jaguars. The Jags selected the three-year Kentucky starter with the first pick in the third round (No. 65 overall) of the NFL draft Friday night. He’s expected to be a plug-and-play starter for a franchise that’s essentially had just two players man the position for the better part of the last two decades.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence doesn’t appear to have a true No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. Maybe it’s Christian Kirk. Maybe it’s Marvin Jones. More likely it’s someone still in college. The Jaguars ended up doing little, if anything, to upgrade Lawrence’s receiving corps in...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A night after addressing glaring defensive holes with a pair of first-round picks in the NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned their attention to the getting help for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars selected Kentucky center Luke Fortner with the first pick in the third round...
The New England Patriots have made their move for a wide receiver. Bill Belichick and Co. traded up four slots in the second round with the Kansas City Chiefs, landing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor University in exchange for the 54th and 158th overall picks in the draft.
The New England Patriots are taking care of their quarterback early in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick to select offensive guard Cole Strange, who could be a Day 1 starter on Mac Jones' offensive line. In the second round, New England got Jones a dangerous offensive weapon in Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
The NFL has been trying hard to make the NFL Draft more suspenseful (perhaps to extend the time for sponsoring reasons). But one NFL team was apparently not on board with that idea – much to the league’s displeasure. According to NFL insider Peter King, a Detroit Lions...
