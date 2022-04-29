Glacier Park weekend road update: Chief Mountain Road is open to vehicles

Like last weekend, Glacier National Park will allow hikers and bikers to go as far as the Loop on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The hiker-biker closure will come back down to Avalanche Creek on Monday, when snow plow crews start working again.

The Chief Mountain Road is now open on the east side to motor vehicles.

The Sun Road is open to motor vehicles to Rising Sun on the east side.

There are no hiker restrictions on the east side of the Sun Road, but no bikes are allow due to ice and snow beyond the gate.

The Camas, Two Medicine and Many Glacier roads are closed to motor vehicles but open to hiking and biking.

Park plows on the west side of the Sun Road have pioneered to Alder Creek. Alder Creek is about 6 miles from Logan Pass.