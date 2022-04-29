ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers can get free breakfast at Whataburger. Here’s when

By Tanasia Kenney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Whataburger will be celebrating the nation’s educators with free breakfast all week long.

Teachers can enjoy a breakfast item on the house at any of the burger chain’s nearly 900 stores during Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 2 through May 6, the company said in a news release. Educators can also receive 25 percent off all retail items in the Whatastore merchandise shop with discount code WHATATEACHER22.

It’s not clear if a teacher badge or ID is required to receive the breakfast freebie.

McClatchy News reached out to Whataburger on April 29 and was awaiting a response.

Also in recognition of the appreciation week, the Texas-based burger chain is awarding $30,000 in school donations to local teachers nominated by their peers for their commitment to their students and community.

“Working with local school administrators, education foundations and school districts for teacher nominations, Whataburger wants to honor teachers who have made especially great impacts on their students and in their communities,” the company said.

Find your nearest Whataburger here.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, "We Bring a Program," and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

