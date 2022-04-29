Teachers can get free breakfast at Whataburger. Here’s when

Whataburger will be celebrating the nation’s educators with free breakfast all week long.

Teachers can enjoy a breakfast item on the house at any of the burger chain’s nearly 900 stores during Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 2 through May 6, the company said in a news release. Educators can also receive 25 percent off all retail items in the Whatastore merchandise shop with discount code WHATATEACHER22.

It’s not clear if a teacher badge or ID is required to receive the breakfast freebie.

McClatchy News reached out to Whataburger on April 29 and was awaiting a response.

Also in recognition of the appreciation week, the Texas-based burger chain is awarding $30,000 in school donations to local teachers nominated by their peers for their commitment to their students and community.

“Working with local school administrators, education foundations and school districts for teacher nominations, Whataburger wants to honor teachers who have made especially great impacts on their students and in their communities,” the company said.

Find your nearest Whataburger here.