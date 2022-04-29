ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, NE

Herbster-Trump rally postponed until Sunday after stormy forecast for Greenwood, Nebraska

By Aaron Sanderford
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 2 days ago
GREENWOOD, Nebraska — A stormy weather forecast led Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster to postpone his planned Friday night rally with former President Donald Trump, rescheduling the event for Sunday.

Details for the rescheduled event were still being worked out when Herbster, wearing a ball cap and suit vest, climbed onto a truck decorated with Herbster campaign signs about 3:15 p.m. and told an assembled crowd about the delay.

“We just walked through the weather reports,” Herbster said, referring to Trump. “He and I both made a decision that … the most important thing of any rally is not the message, but it’s all of you.”

He told the crowd — some of whom booed when learning of the delay — that the risk of high winds, rain and hail had grown too high. Trump emailed from his Save America PAC: “See you on Sunday!”

Some of those gathered started heading for the exits while Herbster was still talking, as soon as they heard Trump wasn’t coming. A handful grumbled. Others said they were happy they got to tailgate before the event was called off.

Trump’s team said he plans to speak at 5 p.m. Sunday. Herbster and other pre-Trump speakers will start speaking at 2 p.m. Gates at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood will open at noon.

Charles Hibbs of White River, South Dakota, said he was planning to stay in Nebraska through the weekend and attend the rally on Sunday.

“This is very important, and I think they made the right decision, because it’s going to get bad, Hibbs said.”

The post Herbster-Trump rally postponed until Sunday after stormy forecast for Greenwood, Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Newstalk KGVO

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Storms lead to flooding, highway closure; More severe weather expected

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- While much of central Nebraska dealt with storms Thursday night, it's the northeast part of the state that's most impacted Friday morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up across several central Nebraska counties, including heavily fire-impacted Furnas County, but 4-7 inches of rain in the Madison and Platte County areas has led to significant flooding.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather rips through Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather came back to Nebraska Friday, just a day after the first round of storms, and it left a mark. With no more active tornado warnings, and all severe thunderstorm warnings expiring by 10:00 PM CT, much of the state now heads into the weekend soaked, windblown and covered in hail.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NWS confirms two tornadoes southeast of Lincoln

OTOE COUNTY, NE — The National Weather Service in Omaha says a pair of tornadoes touched down in southeast Nebraska Friday night. Damage survey teams were out in Otoe County Saturday between Sterling and Douglas and determined two EF-1 tornadoes hit the area as severe storms made their way through.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
