Herbster-Trump rally postponed until Sunday after stormy forecast for Greenwood, Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Nebraska — A stormy weather forecast led Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster to postpone his planned Friday night rally with former President Donald Trump, rescheduling the event for Sunday.

Details for the rescheduled event were still being worked out when Herbster, wearing a ball cap and suit vest, climbed onto a truck decorated with Herbster campaign signs about 3:15 p.m. and told an assembled crowd about the delay.

“We just walked through the weather reports,” Herbster said, referring to Trump. “He and I both made a decision that … the most important thing of any rally is not the message, but it’s all of you.”

He told the crowd — some of whom booed when learning of the delay — that the risk of high winds, rain and hail had grown too high. Trump emailed from his Save America PAC: “See you on Sunday!”

Some of those gathered started heading for the exits while Herbster was still talking, as soon as they heard Trump wasn’t coming. A handful grumbled. Others said they were happy they got to tailgate before the event was called off.

Trump’s team said he plans to speak at 5 p.m. Sunday. Herbster and other pre-Trump speakers will start speaking at 2 p.m. Gates at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood will open at noon.

Charles Hibbs of White River, South Dakota, said he was planning to stay in Nebraska through the weekend and attend the rally on Sunday.

“This is very important, and I think they made the right decision, because it’s going to get bad, Hibbs said.”

