County failed to send critical letter to volunteer fire department

A clerical error played an important role in creating the chain of events that left a home south of Florence burnt to the ground.

An agreement entered into by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Florence Volunteer Fire Department last year established 911 dispatching service for the volunteer fire department that serves the area. Last month, the dispatching service was withdrawn by the Sheriff's Office, unbeknownst to the Department. In order to end the agreement, each party had to provide a 30-day written notice.

Larry Vincent, head of the Southern Florence Volunteer Fire Department, said the department did not receive any written or verbal notice.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said the fire department did not receive the notice because it was never sent.

“I can tell you that when we looked at our records and we looked at county records, there was a letter that was drafted. It was believed to have been sent out,” Volkmer said “But because of a clerical error it in fact never was sent out so [the Southern Florence Volunteer Fire Department] are being honest. I'm not suggesting they're not honest. That was a mistake on the county's part. We are obligated to send a letter. We did not send the letter. We believed it was sent out. It was drafted, it was prepared, it was authorized it just never actually got sent.”

On April 19, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a house fire in an area of neighborhoods collectively called Cactus Forest. Sheriff’s deputies and the Florence Police Department responded. Meanwhile, the homeowner and others were using garden hoses to attempt to contain the fire to one area of the home for about 45 minutes. The fire eventually entered the home’s attic and swept through the rest of the house.

As to why the agreement was rescinded, Volkmer said he was asked by PCSO for legal advice on ending the arrangement because of complaints from some residents.

“There were community complaints to the sheriff's office about the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department unlawfully coming onto [homeowners] property. There were complaints about some of them having criminal records and some intimidation tactics,” Volkmer said. “There was a request by some of those residents to have some of South Florence's Volunteer Firefighters arrested. We were not comfortable doing that.”

In an email response, Vincent said the department draws from a diverse background of people to help.

“The Cactus Forest community includes a very diverse set of people, including veterans, former members of law enforcement, engineers, lawyers, doctors and those who have [had] prior run-ins with law enforcement. We accept everyone, especially those who are willing to lend a helping hand to those of our community,” Vincent wrote.

Volkmer said PCSO’s request for advice led to the discovery “that we didn't have the certifications that we would traditionally expect to see. We discovered that we did not have the insurance records that we would traditionally expect to see to make sure that that they were above board. We did not have any information internally that would distinguish them as a registered and appropriate fire department.”

At the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday April 27, Vincent said he sent the county attorney’s office a three-paragraph email “of every certification, every organization we're arranged with and … Arizona Fire Marshal state-issued fire department ID number.”

But Volkmer said the county needed actual documents, not an email list.

“They had conversations with numerous people at the sheriff's department,” he said. “They were advised that they were going to be taken off until we could get the information. We know that because on March 9 they did send us … a copy of their insurance and also sent additional emails saying. ‘Hey we're trying to get the records that you guys are asking for.’ And at one point they actually gave us a bunch of information. Before we could process it, before we could sit down with them, before we could have a meaningful conversation, regrettably this fire at the Hetzel's residence occurred.”

In an emailed statement, Vincent said that he and members of the Southern Florence Volunteer Fire Department met with Volkmer this morning and "are awaiting a decision from PCSO in conjunction with County [Attorney]. It appears the information they [were] using for verification of our Volunteer Fire Department legitimacy was not accurate using the county tools at their disposal."

The fire also occurred before a meeting set for Wednesday, May 4, in which all parties were going to get together to try to resolve the issue. Now, the issue is on the agenda for the Board of Supervisors’ May 4 meeting so the problem can be dealt with publicly.

“We don't need a narrative form. We need copies of the trainings and certifications. We need to know who actually completed those. There are some other things that we needed, and we were in the process of going through and sort of sussing out what needs to be and what doesn't need to be provided,” Volkmer said. “I know that's their frustration, and I get that it's their frustration. … What my hope is that on Wednesday we will be able to give them a clear path to get everything that we need to get them on [the 911 system].”

That’s small comfort to the owners of the destroyed home, Marilesa Money and Frank Hetzel.

Money spoke during the public comment segment of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 27.

“I sat and watched my house burn for over four hours and none of you did a thing to stop it. You sat and laughed and said, ‘Let's watch it burn.’ That was our safe place,” she said through tears. “If we had had the volunteer fire department there, our house would have been saved, animals lives would have been saved, our lives wouldn't be what they are right now. I just don't understand how you can be so heartless and so cruel. What have we done to you? We worked hard to move out here because we thought it would be a good place to be. We were proud of our home, and we were trying to get the inside finished. We lost everything we owned and without the community's help we wouldn't have clothes on our backs right now thanks to you.

“How dare you make that decision to treat us this way. I just hope and pray that you can live every day with this in your hearts and on your shoulders because that's where it lies and i don't want anyone else to go through this again. It's not fair.”