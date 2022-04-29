ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Detectives Seek Identity of Hollywood Burglary Suspect

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man suspected of burglary-related crimes in Hollywood is sought by detectives who are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7CUR_0fOZUM9l00
Images of suspect / Los Angeles Police Department

An unidentified apartment complex in Hollywood had two burglary incidents and one attempted burglary allegedly by the same individual in April.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect entered the apartment of sleeping victims on April 3, 2022, stole property, and used the victim’s credit card at several stores across the area. A doorbell camera captured images of the suspect leaving the area.

According to LAPD, the same person returned to the building and was recorded attempting to enter an apartment on April 27, 2022.

“He was recognized and confronted by the victim of the prior incident and left without committing a burglary. Further investigation revealed he had burglarized an apartment in the complex on April 25, 2022,” police said.

LAPD released a video and photos of the unidentified suspect described as a Black male, 18 to 30 years old, who detectives believe frequents the area of 54th Street and Crenshaw, and Slauson and Western Avenue in the city of Los Angeles.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Area Detective Patrick Aluotto at 213- 972-2929. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the “L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers” as their local program.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Lapd
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
591
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy