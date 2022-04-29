Detectives Seek Identity of Hollywood Burglary Suspect

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man suspected of burglary-related crimes in Hollywood is sought by detectives who are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Images of suspect / Los Angeles Police Department

An unidentified apartment complex in Hollywood had two burglary incidents and one attempted burglary allegedly by the same individual in April.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect entered the apartment of sleeping victims on April 3, 2022, stole property, and used the victim’s credit card at several stores across the area. A doorbell camera captured images of the suspect leaving the area.

According to LAPD, the same person returned to the building and was recorded attempting to enter an apartment on April 27, 2022.

“He was recognized and confronted by the victim of the prior incident and left without committing a burglary. Further investigation revealed he had burglarized an apartment in the complex on April 25, 2022,” police said.

LAPD released a video and photos of the unidentified suspect described as a Black male, 18 to 30 years old, who detectives believe frequents the area of 54th Street and Crenshaw, and Slauson and Western Avenue in the city of Los Angeles.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Area Detective Patrick Aluotto at 213- 972-2929. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the “L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers” as their local program.