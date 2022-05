Carrie Underwood has been rehearsing for her show at Stagecoach this weekend (4/30), and she took a picture of a unique instrument that one of her band members was holding up. Carrie posted a photo of a guitar with a headlight in the back. She captioned the image on Instagram, “Does your guitar have taillights? Mine does! Getting lit for @stagecoach this Saturday! You. Do. Not. Want. To. Miss. This! Watch LIVE on YouTube this Saturday night!”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO