ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over sexual assault allegation

By Cindy Von Quednow, Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwyUV_0fOZRoiC00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two seasons following a sexual assault allegation.

Major League Baseball officials said Bauer violated its policy on sexual assault and domestic violence, and handed down the 324-game suspension without pay on Friday.

Bauer immediately took to Twitter to say he will appeal the decision.

Police shoot 2 coyotes after 2-year-old bitten near beach

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer said. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

If Bauer loses the appeal, he will miss a total of 435 games, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Additionally, he could lose $60 million in salary if the suspension is upheld, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Dodgers said they were informed that MLB had concluded their investigation into the allegations and of the decision to suspend the All-Star pitcher.

“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” the team said, adding they will not comment further.

The suspension will extend beyond the expiration of Bauer’s contract with the Dodgers, and is the longest suspension for violating the MLB’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, the Times reported .

Bauer last played June 29, 2021, just months after the Dodgers acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds.

The decision comes days after Bauer announced he was suing his accuser for defamation .

How La Niña will impact summer

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

The case was turned over to the DA’s office following an investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

The San Diego woman accused Bauer of choking her into unconsciousness, punching her repeatedly and having anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters at his home in Pasadena.

Bauer denied the allegations, saying the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night, Bauer has said.

The allegations came to light last summer, when the woman sought a protective order against the Cy Young-winning pitcher. She said in court documents that the two had met on Instagram when she tagged him in a photo while he pitched during a game against the San Diego Padres.

A judge denied an extension to the protective order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Text attacks against Calumet City officials

Nyota T. Figgs, Calumet City Clerk, joins Dean Richards, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News. She says she began to experience a hostile work environment since the city’s newest mayor took office. After keeping her distance from the office, the attacks were delivered straight to her phone.
CALUMET CITY, IL
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Mike Tyson Airplane Incident

Earlier Thursday, a video showing Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson in an alleged altercation on an airplane emerged. Video obtained by TMZ Sports allegedly showed Tyson involved in a physical altercation with another passenger. The video allegedly shows Tyson unloading several punches on the man’s head, leaving him bloodied.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGN Radio

Suspect named in Knox County Sheriff’s deputy death

ALPHA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday was a deadly morning for law enforcement after Galesburg police responded to a report of a suspect with a gun. The suspect has been identified as Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, IL. He has been charged with: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful possession of […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
WGN Radio

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Sexual Assault#Ktla#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Times#The Associated Press
WGN Radio

Rockies legend ejected from Isotopes game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five-time MLB all-star and longtime Colorado Rockies player Todd Helton joined the Isotopes this week as a special assistant. In only his third game with the team, he was ejected. On Thursday, the ‘Topes hosted the Sacramento River Cats for an 11 a.m. matinee and the third of a six-game series. Up […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
WGN Radio

BYU graduate wears LGBTQ+ flag to commencement

BYU graduate Jillian Orr entered the national spotlight when she “flashed” a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag sewn into her graduation regalia at BYU commencement. She did so in protest of Brigham Young University’s policy forbidding its students from participating in any non-heterosexual relationship.
SOCIETY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy