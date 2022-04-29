Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi explains why assessments are going up on vacant office buildings
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi join John Williams to talk about the reassessment work that has been done in Chicago, how the reassessment will help homeowners when tax bills come out, the impact of COVID on office buildings in the market, the valuation of Trump Tower , and how undervalued properties can hurt businesses.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
