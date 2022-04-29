ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi explains why assessments are going up on vacant office buildings

By Pete Zimmerman
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi join John Williams to talk about the reassessment work that has been done in Chicago, how the reassessment will help homeowners when tax bills come out, the impact of COVID on office buildings in the market, the valuation of Trump Tower , and how undervalued properties can hurt businesses.

Koko Moe
2d ago

Assessments are up on every building, home, business and every empty lot including holes in the ground .. Cook County trying to come up with reasons and excuses. No surprise to anyone living in Illinois that Cook County has the 3rd largest tax Assessments in the entire country !!!!

