ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Wet and brisk; drier day Saturday

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhMLc_0fOZRiPq00

A cloudy and wet day Friday. Showers moving across the region.

These showers will continue to move east through Friday night and will move out by the early morning hours Saturday.

Satruday will be a drier day as a high-pressure system moves back into the region; temperatures will be mainly in the 50s.

On Sunday and through the first half of the work week, we will see another chance of some much-needed precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Clearing tonight. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow… Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 58°F

Tomorrow night… More clouds rolling in. Low near 40°F

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Scattered storms return this weekend as temperatures remain warm

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are back by this weekend. However, it will not be a washout. There will be times of dry weather. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will not be quite as cool. It will only cool to the upper...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/30 Saturday morning forecast

Happy weekend! We're waking up to another chilly start, so grab the coat if you're headed out early today. Temps are starting off in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs. Luckily, the winds have subsided.Despite the cold start, temps will rebound nicely and it's looking like a beautiful spring weekend! Expect abundant sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday won't be too far behind. Other than some high clouds filtering in through the afternoon hours, it's another nice one. Temps Sunday will be a few degrees milder in the mid to upper 60s.Our next shower chance moves in after sunset Sunday night and lingers through Monday. Overall, next week is looking milder but more unsettled. Have a great weekend, get outside if you can!
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Chilly At Dawn; P.Sunny Saturday, Warmer Dry Sunday

Good Saturday Morning After a chilly start at dawn, temperatures will rebound to 60° by afternoon. The south shore will cool back into the 50s later in the afternoon as the sea breeze works in. Clear cool Saturday night. Lots of sunshine and warmer by Sunday afternoon with highs well into the 60s. PRE-DAWN WEATHER […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

A soggy Friday

We’re in for a soggy Friday as low pressure continues to pump in moisture across the Q2 viewing area in the form of mountain snow and lower elevation rain. Expect on and off showers through the evening.
BILLINGS, MT
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Satruday
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Rain and snow and wind, oh my!

Friday kicks off with snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas and west of Yellowstone County. There may even be a rain shower or two in Billings. We’ll start to see the main thrust of moisture begin as we head into the late afternoon as heavier rain and snow moves in across the Q2 viewing area. Rain showers will really kick up by early evening in Billings and east/southeast Montana. There may even be a rumble of thunder or two. Extreme southeastern Montana could see isolated thunderstorms.
BILLINGS, MT
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes forecast to see cold weather

Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week. A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England. Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warmer and drier conditions to start the work week

The spring storm has moved out of the eastern plains and more into the Dakotas but blowing snow can still be an issue as winds are still a bit strong in the eastern plains. Winds will calm down throughout the day today so expect improving conditions as the day progresses.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Snow creates hazards for morning commute in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A spring snowstorm is causing problems for drivers across southwestern Montana Friday morning. Between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. it was reported that two semis were spun out side by side and blocking eastbound I-90 at Homestake Pass. Chains are required for towing units over Homestake Pass.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy