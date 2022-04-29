Wet and brisk; drier day Saturday

A cloudy and wet day Friday. Showers moving across the region.

These showers will continue to move east through Friday night and will move out by the early morning hours Saturday.

Satruday will be a drier day as a high-pressure system moves back into the region; temperatures will be mainly in the 50s.

On Sunday and through the first half of the work week, we will see another chance of some much-needed precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Clearing tonight. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow… Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 58°F

Tomorrow night… More clouds rolling in. Low near 40°F

