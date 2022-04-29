ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

This tick could make you allergic to meat

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4Ouu_0fOZRKQW00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you had any strange reactions to red meat or milk products recently? You may have developed new allergies to a certain type of sugar and a creature called the lone star tick may be to blame.

The potentially life-threatening allergic reaction is called alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says AGS can be triggered by a bite from a lone star tick, which are present in most areas of the U.S., though are less common up north and out west.

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in San Diego

Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule that’s found in most mammals and can also be found in their meat. Alpha-gal is found in pork, beef, lamb and venison. Allergic reactions include hives and rash, diarrhea, nausea, shortness of breath, low blood pressure and swelling of lips, throat, tongue and eyelids.

Reactions set in between two and six hours after contact, the CDC says. While symptoms range from mild to serious (anaphylaxis can occur), you should contact your doctor if you think you may have AGS.

While the CDC says more data is still needed, recent information points ever clearer to a rise in cases. Research published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology scholarly journal indicated an increase in positive test results from 1,110 in 2011 to 7,798 in 2018. At least 34,000 people had been diagnosed with the syndrome as of that time.

Researchers say treatment involves taking antihistamines and adjusting diets to avoid mammalian products. Over time and with physicians’ advice, people can re-introduce meats and mammal products back into diets.

Will Congress legalize marijuana? Here’s where the bill stands

Identifying lone star ticks

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has a few ways to spot lone star ticks:


A male lone star tick (Photo: Business Wire via AP Images)
  • Females have an obvious whitish dot on their backs
  • Males don’t have the dot but have whitish markings at the edges of their bodies
  • Nymphs (young) lone star ticks are more circular than adults, which are more egg-shaped. They’re also obviously smaller than adults

CAES says while adults are more active in spring and early summer, while nymphs are most active from April through summer. All lone star ticks are active in summer months.

Both the CDC and other researchers warn lone star ticks are likely not the only ticks causing spread pf AGS.

Ticks are also well-known to pose threat of Lyme disease spread to humans.

Tick safety measures include wearing long sleeves, pants tucked into socks and closed-toed shoes, using repellants on both clothing and exposed skin, and avoiding high grass or flora, if possible. Doing full body checks for ticks after being outside are also a must, and should be followed by a shower. Perform proper tick removal if you do find one on your skin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Meats#Lyme Disease#Red Meat#Cdc#Ags#Annals Of Allergy
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The Ground Beef Recall

On April 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the nationwide recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products by N.J.-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services, per FSIS. The recall was initiated by the company due to concerns these ground beef products may be contaminated with the bacteria, E. coli O103, a shiga toxin-producing form of E. coli. That means the bacteria in question are capable of causing severe illness in those who become infected, potentially resulting in bloody diarrhea (via Iowa Department of Health). In some cases, and particularly in children, this strain of E. coli can lead to the development of Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a serious and life-threatening kidney condition.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Flour Tortilla Recall Updated by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy