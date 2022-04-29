Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS.
The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 when a “non-contact” vehicle also travelling westbound changed lanes. This caused the driver of the Camaro to take evasive action to avoid a collision, a release from DPS stated.
The driver of the Camaro then lost control of the vehicle, veering into the eastbound lane and colliding with a white Ford F-150.
The driver of the Camaro, identified as 44-year-old Adam Lee Flores from Brownsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital.
DPS stated that the case remains under investigation.
