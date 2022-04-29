ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Photos:’Friends’ themed house up for sale in Ohio

By Peter Curi, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0eJw_0fOZR72K00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A homeowner in Dayton has put their “ Friends ” themed house up for sale on Zillow and it has the internet buzzing.

The three-bedroom and one-bath home located on the 1500 block of Barney Ave in Dayton was fully renovated to recreate Monica Geller’s iconic “Friends” apartment.

The purple walls, brick-walled kitchen, and clawfoot bathtub transports “Friends” fans onto the set to Monica’s apartment, where other characters spent many episodes.

  • (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Leaux_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIfPF_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqpvk_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtjRz_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHs66_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjm1f_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10G2gg_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2iSz_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuRW7_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OhYu_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etj0k_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEhA4_0fOZR72K00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
Black bear brawl in Gatlinburg captured on video

The legendary show ran for 235 episodes over 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004. But, the cast came together in May 2021 for a reunion show launched on HBO MAX.

The house has been listed for sale, but currently runs as a short-term rental on Airbnb.

Your dog’s personality has little to do with its breed, study says

The one-of-a-kind Dayton home has been listed at $135,000 , but you can find it on Airbnb right now. The house currently has a pending offer. The home has been listed by Rachel Gannon of Home Experts Realty .

For the property listing, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Real Estate
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Real Estate
WLWT 5

Haunted house restaurant opens in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Fans of all things spooky and thrilling are sure to love a new haunted house restaurant that's opened in Cleveland, Ohio. The Haunted House Restaurant opened on July 20, 2021. It's Halloween all year long at this Ohio restaurant. “From the moment people come through the doors,...
CLEVELAND, OH
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Wdtn#Zillow
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vehicle Of Missing Indiana Mother Found Wrecked In Gary With Bloody Clothing. Where Is Ariana Taylor ?

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ariana Taylor went out with friends to several bars in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her 4-year-old son stayed with his father, Kijon Graham, that evening, and Ariana agreed to pick the little boy up in the morning. After their night out, Ariana's friends dropped her off at the home of her parents. Ariana reportedly "insisted on leaving in her own vehicle," Kijon told ABC 7 Chicago. 23-year-old Ariana Taylor has not been seen or heard from since.
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
WDTN

Dayton car dealership hosting car, cash giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car dealership in the Miami Valley will give more than $50,000 in prizes as part of an initiative. The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group said their Jeff’s Heroes initiative is returning to reward heroes in Miami Valley with thousands of dollars, and a grand prize winner with $10,000 in cash and […]
DAYTON, OH
FingerLakes1.com

White Castle introduces new menu item

White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
INDIANA STATE
WATE

WATE

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy