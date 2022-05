The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. The Long Beach State men’s volleyball team is the No. 1 seed for this week’s NCAA Tournament, taking place at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion. The Beach will play in the Final Four on Thursday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s match between UCLA and Pepperdine; Long Beach and UCLA split a pair of regular season matches this season.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO