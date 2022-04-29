ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sounds of an abundance of rain

By Apr 29, 2022
Monte Vista Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an old adage that says if March comes in like a lion it goes out like a lamb, referring to the wind speeds normally associated with that Spring month. But something has happened this year and the month that came in very windy has lagged on over into April...

montevistajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make It Rain#Rain Man#Wind Speeds#High And Dry#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Week

What to expect from this year's 'hotter and drier than normal' summer

It's only spring, but already there are dozens of wildfires burning in New Mexico and Nebraska. Meanwhile, officials in Southern California are warning some residents that unless they start drastically conserving water, they may face a full outdoor watering ban. With the situation already so extreme in some parts of the United States, what can Americans expect when it comes to fires, heat, and droughts this summer? Here's everything you need to know:
NEBRASKA STATE
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Threats Return to Plains Again Late This Week

Once again, severe thunderstorms will return to the Plains later this week. Large hail, damaging winds and at least a few tornadoes are possible. More heavy rain, even wet snow, is also forecast for the storm-weary northern Plains. This could exacerbate existing flooding in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Severe...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy