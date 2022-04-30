LISTEN: Fuego- Keyria Rodgers, Director of Millikin Criminal Justice Program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak has been released from federal prison, after spending about five months of his 18-month sentence at a medical prison in Minnesota, and is now completing his sentence at a halfway house in Downers Grove.Vrdolyak, 84, had been sentenced to 18 months in December 2020 for federal tax evasion charges related to millions of dollars in payments he and a friend received from the state's $9 billion settlement with tobacco companies. But, due to Vrydolyak's age and health and the pandemic, a federal judge held off on sending him to prison until last November.According...

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO