San Francisco, CA

Giants closing clubhouse amid COVID-19 outbreak

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutfielder Mike Yastrzemski and relievers Zack Littell and Dominic Leone have tested positive for COVID-19, as have at least one other player and Giants staffers. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi informed reporters on Friday that the team is taking precautions to prevent further spread of the virus. Those measures include...

Joc Pederson sitting for Giants on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Pederson will move to the bench on Friday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. The Giants have an implied team total...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
COVID Outbreak Sidelines San Francisco Giants Players Including Slugger Brandon Belt

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — An outbreak of breakthrough COVID infections has swept through the San Francisco Giants lockrroom, sidelining five players including slugger Brandon Belt and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The club said all five of the players had been vaccinated and boosted. Belt, Yastrzemski and relievers Dominic Leone and Zack Littell were placed on the league’s COVID-19 injured list before Friday night’s 14-4 battering at the hands of Washington Nationals. Outfielder Steven Duggar, who is currently on the 60-day injured list, also has tested positive. “We recognize that we’re going to be compromised from a roster perspective but that we’ve been compromised before,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
Giants' Austin Slater batting seventh on Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Slater will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants have an implied team total of 4.42...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Why Giants are wearing City Connects on 'Orange Friday'

SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants weren't able to get their usual Orange Friday jerseys in time, they went with a pretty good backup plan: Really, Really, Really Orange Friday. Because of the shortened spring training, production and delivery of uniforms has been delayed league-wide, which kept the usual Orange Friday jerseys from being shipped to San Francisco in time for Friday night's game, the first Friday home game (aside from Opening Day, when teams wear their main jersey) at Oracle Park this season. The Giants will instead wear their City Connect jerseys, which typically are worn on Tuesday nights at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Crawford's son, Soto share adorable moment before Giants-Nats

Brandon Crawford and Juan Soto are two of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, and it’s clear the two share a close bond off the field as well. Crawford's son Braxton shared a cool moment with Soto before Friday night’s Giants-Nationals game at Oracle Park. Crawford, Braxton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants' Jason Krizan batting sixth on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Krizan was called up from Triple-A on Friday and will start against Washington in left field. He will bat sixth versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Brandon Belt (COVID-19) has been placed on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vosler, Ruf spark Giants' offense in 9-3 win over Nationals

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits for the San Francisco Giants, who were missing several players with COVID-19 but still beat the Washington Nationals 9-3 on Saturday. Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Curt Casali catching for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Casali will catch for right-hander Logan Webb on Saturday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joan Adon and Washington. Joey Bart returns to the bench. The Giant's implied team total of 4.37 runs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants star grants fan's 101st(!) birthday wish

Birthdays at the ballpark are always fun. What’s even more fun is meeting your favorite player on your birthday. That’s exactly what a Giants fan named Mary was able to do in San Francisco on Saturday night. What makes it even more noteworthy, though? It was Mary’s 101st birthday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49ers 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

With the 2022 NFL Draft now complete, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have shifted their focus to signing undrafted free agents. Below is a running tally of the undrafted players who the team has either signed or will reportedly sign. The 49ers will eventually make an official announcement of all of their undrafted rookie signings.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Leon O’Neal to sign with the 49ers

One of the hardest-working and most beloved players in recent A&M history, Leon O’Neal wasn’t drafted this weekend, but he did sign with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft ended on Saturday evening. Standing at 6-0 1/2 feet and 204 pounds, O’Neal has great size for the safety position and is one of the better zone defenders in the draft with a keen ability to locate routes and get to the receiver immediately. During his time with the Aggies, O’Neal was known as one of the toughest players who was always looking to “sort through the trash” in run support, gaining the admiration of his fellow teammates. ❤️‍🔥 @49ers — Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) May 1, 2022 If he can secure a position on the roster, Leon O’Neal has the chance to make an immediate impact on special teams with the potential to find a role in the safety rotation down the road. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

