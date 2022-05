Whether you vibe with her style or not, it's safe to say that Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential women in fashion. Something that I find interesting about her is that she often attends events in the most uncomfortable outfits imaginable, yet her own clothing line, Skims, is filled with comfortable pieces. It goes to show that she gets it—our wardrobes aren't just one thing. We might kick things up a few notches to go out, but at the end of the day (literally), we just want to be comfortable. My point in saying all of this is that she knows what makes up a well-rounded wardrobe, which is probably why Revolve asked her to put together an edit of her favorite spring pieces.

4 DAYS AGO