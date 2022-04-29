ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

2022 Birding Cup welcomes competition, support for Klingsberg Aviary upgrades

The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Bird watchers of all levels can help support the Klingsberg Aviary at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center and compete for bragging rights during the center’s annual fundraiser May 6 and 7. The 2022 Birding Cup will bring birders together to identify as many...

www.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
ANIMALS
AL.com

A hungry bear peeled this Alabama tree like a banana

A good-sized tree was found peeled like a banana in Alabama, and it didn’t take long before social media commenters were blaming everything from Bigfoot to a rougaroux. However, this has happened before in the state and wildlife experts were quick to offer a sensible explanation: It was a hungry bear.
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Watchers#National Bird#Bird Species#Birding#The Klingsberg Aviary
mansionglobal.com

Whether in a Garden or on a Windowsill, These High-Tech Gardening Accessories Will Help Your Plants Thrive

They offer support and streamlining around watering and maintenance. “Covid Isolation Sows a Gardening Boom,” proclaimed The Wall Street Journal in January, declaring 2022 “the dawn of the Gardening Age.” With many of us stuck at home, the “pandemic garden” became a thing, whether our canvas was an expansive lawn or a teeny urban windowsill.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Pets
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
BBC

Gardeners urged to let lawns go wild to boost nature

Gardeners are being encouraged to let their lawns grow wild in May as part of a campaign to promote biodiversity. Conservation charity Plantlife is urging people to leave their lawnmowers in the shed for a month and to let wild flowers grow instead. It is also asking people to count...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
The Independent

New dawn for lawns as people mow less and boost wildlife, charity says

Gardeners are embracing wilder lawns in a shift that is good news for plants and wildlife, charity Plantlife said ahead of its annual “No Mow May” campaign.Plantlife is encouraging people to leave the lawnmower in the shed for May and to mow less and at different lengths and frequencies through the summer to create a mosaic of habitats that benefit wildflowers, bees and other insects.As part of its campaign, it encourages gardeners to take part in an “every flower counts” citizen science survey in the last week of May to see what is growing in the nation’s lawns.The survey allows...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy