ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Former state AG back in jail for alleged probation violation

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjKhd_0fOZIpAe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afVGQ_0fOZIpAe00

A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it was taken into custody Friday on an alleged probation violation, more than a month after she was charged with drunken driving, officials said.

Kathleen Kane, 55, was behind bars at Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside Philadelphia to await a hearing. No hearing date had been set as of Friday afternoon.

A message was left for her attorney in the drunken driving case.

Once a rising star in Pennsylvania politics, Kane resigned as attorney general after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking secret investigative files to embarrass a rival prosecutor.

Kane was sentenced to 10 to 23 months behind bars, serving her time at the Montgomery County jail outside Philadelphia. She was released in 2019. Her term of probation doesn't end until October 2025.

On March 12, police in Scranton were called to the scene of a two-car crash and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi.

Kane told responding officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Kane had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred her words — police said she had trouble saying the word “designated” — and failed a field sobriety test, the documents said.

Kane was charged with drunken driving and careless driving. Four days later, a Montgomery County judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

The state's former top prosecutor also faces a May 26 hearing on the drunken driving charge.

Comments / 27

Robert Sanders
1d ago

She needs to serve the entire sentence and then start on the max for drunk driving.The courts are to soft on there friends.

Reply
28
Plumb Joy
2d ago

Anytime authorities go after one of their own this hard, seemingly, it must be more to it.

Reply(1)
16
Related
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
CBS Pittsburgh

AG Josh Shapiro files motion to revoke bail of former Somerset Co. DA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General is filing a motion to have bail revoked for the former District Attorney in Somerset County.Jeffrey Thomas is facing new charges that were filed earlier this week.The new charges include assault, harassment, and reckless driving -- stemming from two alleged incidents that happened in May of 2021 and March of 2022.Thomas is already scheduled to go on trial on rape charges that were filed in a separate case in September.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Kane
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Probation Violation#Ag#Audi
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
ETOnline.com

Joe Exotic Is Dating a Man in Prison Following Divorce Filing

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage is moving on in the love department even from behind bars! The 59-year-old Tiger King star filed for divorce from his estranged husband, Dillon Passage, last month, and now ET has learned that he has another man in his life. Autumn Blackledge, Maldonado-Passage's attorney, tells ET,...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

ABC News

628K+
Followers
150K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy