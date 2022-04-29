ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Family speaks out after Alabama man arrested in connection to 1988 murder

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uulfi_0fOZIEx700

ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — The family of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay released a statement Friday morning, following the recent arrest of a man in Cullman County who has been connected to her 1988 murder.

“We have never stopped thinking of Missy,” Melissa’s aunt, Danielle Root said.

Coosa County police make arrest in 1998 cold case murder

Melissa’s family, who refers to her as “Missy,” says they never gave up hope and have always prayed for justice since that fateful September day 33 years ago. Her lifeless body was found in Lawrence, Massachusetts, left on the train tracks of the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard after she was reported missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zaom_0fOZIEx700
Melissa Ann Tremblay
(Essex Co. District Attorney’s Office)

She had been stabbed multiple times, and her left leg was amputated by a train car after she died, according to Essex County District Attorney Johnathan Blodgett, who said, “Melissa has never been forgotten.”

Florida man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering pregnant teen he claimed to have buried in Alabama

Root said the following in an open statement:

”As the family of Melissa Tremblay we would like to address the recent arrest made in her case.  First and foremost we would like to thank the police who have worked so hard over the years to make sure justice was found.  Thank you to the Essex District Attorney’s Office for reaching out to us to make sure we knew what was going on.  Especially Michelle Defeo who worked hard to locate us since we have moved out of state.

Since her murder in 1988, we have always prayed for justice.  We have never stopped thinking of Missy, despite what others, who say they are her friends, have said in the media in the past years.  My aunt Janet may not have used the best judgement in allowing Missy to play around the neighborhood of the social club, but that is between her and God.  She loved Missy and never intended any harm to come to her.

We thank everyone for their prayers and so many of the kind words we have seen posted on the social media articles.  We are very eager for the next steps that the Essex County DA’s office will be taking in the prosecution of Marvin McClendon.”

Respectfully, Daneille Root, on behalf of my parents Paul and Barbara Root and my sister Cheryl Graham (Missy’s aunt, uncle and cousins).

74-year-old Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon was arrested at his Bremen, Alabama home on April 26 on a fugitive-from-justice warrant.

A former Massachusetts Department of Corrections officer, McClendon “has been a person of interest for a period of time,” DA Blodgett said in a press conference shortly after his arrest. “We believe we have the right person,” Blodgett said.

It was evidence from Missy’s body that was “instrumental,” officials say, in leading them to McClendon. The DA’s office says what that evidence was won’t be released just yet.

‘How did he do this?’: Mother of man who hung himself in the Jefferson County Jail looking for answers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcjQ9_0fOZIEx700
Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon (Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Missy disappeared from the streets of Lawrence on a late summer evening, while playing around the neighborhood of the LaSalle Social Club. She was reported missing by her mother around 9 p.m. after she and her boyfriend had frantically searched for her.

She had last been spotted by a pizza delivery driver during the late afternoon hours, according to AL.com . Her body would be found the next day, just a block away from the social club, authorities said.

Carrie Kimball with the Essex County DA’s office says the case, though never fully closed, was reopened “with intention” in 2014. Investigators, Kimball said, were digging through the case again “in earnest.”

McClendon is currently awaiting extradition to Massachusetts, as Kimball said he already waived rendition, agreeing to be transported back to the state. Once there, he is expected to be arraigned in District Court to start the process of a murder trial, Kimball stated.

Though there is no death penalty in Massachusetts, Kimball says the highest penalty McClendon faces, if convicted of first-degree murder, is a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Former UAB football player found guilty of killing Destiny Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Lawrence, MA
City
Boston, MA
Essex County, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Essex County, MA
State
Maine State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, MA
insideedition.com

Man Arrested in Connection With 3 Family Members Shot to Death Inside Georgia Gun Range

A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings of an elderly couple and their grandson inside their family business. Jacob Muse was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, both 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, whose bodies were found April 8 inside the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range and gun store in a small Georgia town outside Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years ago

SEMINOLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama’s Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work. News outlets report that DNA identified the body as Daniel Muniz Jr. after his stepdaughter found photos of the tattoos in a national database of […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Essex Co#District Attorney#Alabama Root
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison under Habitual Felony Offender Act free after 37 years: ‘I thought, I’m going to die in here’

The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

CBS 42

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy