Located in the Ivanhoe Village shopping district in Orlando, Yay! is a tiny shop with so much charm. It may be small in stature, but inside there are so many unique treasures and gifts for almost any occasion. Yay! is currently in a Phase 1 reopening stage with modified hours. Because of the size of this shop, only four customers are allowed in at a time, but I can assure you, four feels like enough in this quaint space!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO