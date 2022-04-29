ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Douglas Says Debra Winger Bit Him, So He Refused to Work With Her: ‘She Broke the Skin’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TneYA_0fOZFW3o00

Click here to read the full article.

Michael Douglas said on a recent episode of Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast that he refused to work with Debra Winger in “ Romancing the Stone ” after a meeting between them ended with Winger allegedly biting Douglas. Winger was the studio’s top choice to star in the film as Joan Wilder, a romance novelist who falls in love with a bird hunter (Douglas) while on an adventure in the Colombian jungle. Kathleen Turner ultimately landed the role in the Robert Zemeckis’ romance film.

Zemeckis and Douglas reportedly met with Winger in Texas while she was in the middle of shooting “Terms of Endearment.”

“She comes out for us to have a dinner one night and we all have dinner together and we are talking and knocking back some tequilas and this and that,” Douglas said. “We walk out and, just as you would kind of go, ‘Oh you!’ and give someone a little punch in the arm, you know, like a joke-around, she goes, ‘Oh you!’ and she reaches over and she bites me on my arm.”

Douglas said he screamed in pain when Winger bit him, adding, “She’s like jokey and I’m looking at her, ‘I don’t know, man…’ I’m thinking ‘this could be rough’ and she seems interested and I go back and she’s broken the skin.”

When Douglas eventually had to meet with the studio, he said he “broke down in tears” and told the executives, “I can’t go to the jungle with her — she bit me in the arm!’ I can’t do it!'” The actor said the studio executives agreed not to cast Winger, thus opening the door for Turner to take the part.

Variety has reached out to Winger’s representative for comment.

Douglas told Variety in 2019 while marking the film’s 35th anniversary that “we couldn’t get a direct answer whether [Debra] was committed or not and we had concerns after being down [to Mexico] with [Zemeckis] on locations and seeing how difficult it was going to be. We were going to need somebody to be a total team player.”

Released in March 1984, “Romancing the Stone” was a box office hit with $115 million worldwide. A sequel, “The Jewel of the Nile,” was released in 1985. Both Douglas and Turner reprised their roles in the film.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 6

Related
Variety

Andrew Garfield Is Taking a Break From Acting After ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ to ‘Just Be a Bit Ordinary for a While’

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break. The actor has been going nonstop for the past year or so with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Now, he can be seen in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” FX’s limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name. Garfield plays a Mormon detective investigating the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marilyn Monroe’s Biological Father Revealed in Documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Label News has just wrapped the production of “Marilyn, Her Final Secret,” an investigative documentary shedding light on the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s biological father whom she never met. Directed by Francois Pomès, the documentary is based on an exclusive DNA research conducted by Ludovic Orlando, an expert in molecular archaeology working in Southern France. Orlando used a hair sample from Monroe which was provided by John Reznikoff, a renown auctioneer and authenticator, as well a saliva sample from the great-grandchild of Monroe’s suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. The documentary weaves archive footage...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Kathleen Turner
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
James Corden
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Debra Winger
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy