Customer Service Representative – Advin Biotech – Sorrento, CA

This is often a dreaded part of running a Scrum (or any) project, but it doesn’t have to be. So here's the quick-n-easy on creating your Definition of Done. It was once odd to me that we need to define this. However, lessons learned from my projects have impressed upon me that what I think is done may not/is not the same as the Development Team, Product Owner, Stakeholders, nor perhaps, the Sponsor (the big cheese 🧀). That said, this is a crucial step to ensure the completeness of the final product. It only takes one misunderstanding before you, too, will see its importance.

8 DAYS AGO