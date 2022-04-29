ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Customer Service Representative – Advin Biotech – Sorrento, CA

sdbn.org
 3 days ago

Assists customers through all phases of the sales...

sdbn.org

torquenews.com

Not All Engine Oils Are Created Equal Reports This Mechanical Engineer

Here’s an informative look behind the scenes at how engine oils are developed and analyzed with this reveal that shows not all engine oils are created equal. In today’s article we will take a look at a Mobil 1 sponsored peek behind the scenes about oil development and research with Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30 motor oil as a representative example. The development of this and other oil formulations undergo extensive testing that encompasses three important engine performance foci:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Data, optimization key to eco-friendly supply chain, experts say

Data and optimization can improve efficiencies in supply chains, save shippers money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to logistics experts who shared insights on Friday in honor of National Supply Chain Day. “In transportation, it’s one of those rare industries where going green and being more sustainable is a...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Here’s how to finesse supply chain demands in a low market

If you’re going to beat supply chain demand when the economy is tough, it’s important to remain proactive in business so you can continue to gauge the clients’ interest during the unforeseeable future. As you build your cash flow and supply chain network, to steadily upgrade your...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nio's ET5 Production Plan On Track, First Tooling Trial Builds Roll Off NeoPark Plant

Despite the trying geopolitical environment, Chinese EV maker Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is progressing with its production plans for its ET5 sedan. What Happened: The first tooling trial builds of Nio's ET5 sedan rolled off the production line at the NeoPark plant, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement. The NeoPark is the company's second manufacturing base after its Hefei plant, and construction work at the facility began in late April 2021.
BUSINESS
Ryan Erickson

Project Management Knowledge: the Definition of Done

This is often a dreaded part of running a Scrum (or any) project, but it doesn’t have to be. So here's the quick-n-easy on creating your Definition of Done. It was once odd to me that we need to define this. However, lessons learned from my projects have impressed upon me that what I think is done may not/is not the same as the Development Team, Product Owner, Stakeholders, nor perhaps, the Sponsor (the big cheese 🧀). That said, this is a crucial step to ensure the completeness of the final product. It only takes one misunderstanding before you, too, will see its importance.
IN THIS ARTICLE

