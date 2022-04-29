Evelyn Lozada And Tahiry Blast Joe Budden

Podcaster pot meet [alleged] kettle…

Source: Joe Budden / Getty

Honestly, at this point, Joe Budden is worse than Joe Biden at knowing when to STFU. Like, bruh—if you are a person who has been accused multiple times by multiple women of being monstrously abusive in relationships, maybe you don’t need to weigh in on every trending topic concerning domestic violence. Maybe your best move is to weigh it TF out.

But not only is Budden seemingly allergic to keeping the names Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez out of his mouth, but he also seems to think men accused of physical abuse become the victims if the actual victims keep talking about their abusers publicly.

In case you missed it, while discussing Meg’s interview with Gayle King, Budden compared the Tory/Megan situation to Chad Johnson getting arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-wife Evelyn Lozada.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to the podcaster, Evelyn Lozada would unceremoniously pop up and “bully” the former NFL player in the wake of the domestic violence incident.

“For years, any time [Johnson’s] name came up, [Lozada] popped up. It had nothing to do with her,” said Budden. “She popped up and said, ‘He did this.’ It didn’t matter the rehabilitation he’d done and didn’t matter the changes that he made, the apologies, both public and private. Every time I do something positive, you’re gonna pop up with this victim story. And you are the victim, so I don’t take that away. But that’s bullying.”

First of all, last time I checked it was Lanez who was arrested for violating court orders because he couldn’t keep his digital mouth shut about the woman he’s accused of shooting in the foot. So, following Budden’s non-logic, Megan would still be the victim even if she wasn’t (allegedly) already the victim. (That doesn’t matter though, because nothing Budden is saying here makes sense. These are Olympic-level mental gymnastics and Joe is out here pulling hammies in parts of the body where hammies aren’t even located with this reach.)

Secondly, of course Megan talked about Lanez in the Gayle King interview. How could she not when her situation with Lanez has been among the biggest ongoing trending topics concerning her since the incident (allegedly) took place? Joe has been working in media too long for him to be acting like he doesn’t know how these things work.

And as far as Ocho Cinco goes, even Lozada told Budden to keep her and Chad out of his ashy nonsense. Budden also tried to clean things up by responding.

“We were discussing reactive abuse, not ‘seemingly’ comparing situations… prayers to everyone involved.” “You should [have] used yourself as an example and kept us the f### out of it!! FOH!” Lozada wrote in the comment section of TheShadeRoom’s Instagram.

WTF is “reactive abuse” and why does it seem like Budden is just pulling random terms out of a hat, typing them out on social media, and hitting “send” without a second thought?

Lozada was likely referring to Budden’s ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, who has accused him of breaking her nose and rib while they were in a relationship. Jose, by the way, also responded to Budden’s remarks on Megan.

Source: Prince Williams/Wire Image / Getty

“THE BIGGEST F###### NERVES ON EARTH!!! This is so wrong, so unfair but yet he still continues having a mic!” she wrote.

That’s not all however, Tahiry and Evelyn teamed up like Megatron to further their points that Budden should’ve kept quiet.

“I’m gonna keep sceraming to the heavens no matter what another abuser has to say about my past abusive relationship!” wrote Evelyn across pictures of her injuries the night of her assualt. “Let’s not forget @JoeBudden Should @TheRealTahiry post hers?!” she added. “Disgusting human! How do you even still have a platform to speak on anyone’s abusive relationship?!”

Tahriy then added,

“I’m shaking!!! He fractured my rib & punched me in the face. I don’t have pictures but I’m sure his other ex’s do.”

Hey Joe, just shut up, bro. Some subjects you need to just leave alone.