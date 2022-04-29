ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 high schools in Illinois

By Joe Millitzer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. All of the schools in the top ten are located in the Chicagoland area.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Illinois students must pass the SAT and the Illinois Science Assessment to graduate. They are also required to take four years of language arts, three years of math, one year of art, music, or a foreign language.

See the full list here: Best IllinoisHigh Schools

Top 10 Illinois Public High Schools in 2022:

  1. Payton College Preparatory High School – Chicago
  2. Northside College Preparatory High School – Chicago
  3. Jones College Prep High School – Chicago
  4. Young Magnet High School – Chicago
  5. Lane Technical High School – Chicago
  6. Proviso Math and Science Academy – Forest Park
  7. Adlai E Stevenson High School – Lincolnshire
  8. Vernon Hills High School – Vernon Hills
  9. Hinsdale Central High School – Hinsdale
  10. New Trier Township High School – Winnetka
