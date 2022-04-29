ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New York teacher accused of making students pick cotton

By Amal Elhelw
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHN7b_0fOZ8Sju00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A group of parents in New York’s Rochester City School District are sounding the alarm after their kids came home this week saying a teacher at the School of the Arts engaged in racist remarks and activities.

Students who spoke with News 8 said the 7th-grade social studies teacher brought bags of cotton to school, and made students pick out seeds. They said on another occasion, the teacher brought in shackles and handcuffs to use on the students during a lesson.

“He said, ‘It’s cotton, you’re going to be picking cotton today,’ so I immediately was like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing that,’” said student Janasia Brown. “And then he was like, ‘Do it. It’s for a good grade.’”

Students said the teacher favored the white students in class. They said during the cotton-picking incident – students in the class got up to throw out their cotton, refusing to participate, but only the white students were allowed to do so.

Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom

“I just felt ashamed to be my own race,” said student Jahmiere O’Neal. “He made me feel degraded.”

Vialma Ramos-O’Neal says her son came home and told her the same things.

“I honestly did not believe him, because I never would have expected anything like that to be happening in this day and age,” she said.  “The children of color were not given a choice and whether or not they wanted to partake in this, the Caucasian children were able to decline throw out their cotton and do as separate activity. But my child had to be forced to do that, as well as be handcuffed, as well as be shackled. Absolutely not. This is unacceptable.”

Students also say the teacher criticized their weight, and used “the R word” in class.

The Rochester City School District says teacher was placed on leave and an investigation is underway. The district is asking parents and students who were involved in this incident to contact them with that information.

“In a District of black and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning,” Rochester Board of Education President Cynthia Elliot said in a statement sent out Friday.

NYC teachers accused of submitting fake vaccine cards by DOE

The Rochester Board of Education sent a letter to parents, saying a substitute teacher has been assigned to the class. That letter also says children in the class may be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Counselors will be available for any students who would like to discuss the incidents in question.

Statement from the Rochester Board of Education

The District was made aware of a lesson that caused great concern during a 7 th grade Social Studies class at School of the Arts this past Tuesday.  The teacher was immediately placed on leave, and an investigation is underway.  The District takes these situations very seriously, as descriptions of what occurred in the classroom by the school community are extremely troubling.  A letter was sent to the families of this teacher’s students informing them of the situation.  In that letter, we provided an email address that families could use to share any relevant information and concerns.

Board President Cynthia Elliott stated, “In a District of black and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning.”

While this investigation is in process, we cannot provide any additional comments.

Letter sent to parents

As you may be aware, there was a lesson that caused great concern during your child’s Social Studies class this past Tuesday. I want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. The teacher was immediately placed on leave, and an investigation is underway.

A substitute teacher has been assigned to this class to ensure that learning is not interrupted. As we investigate this situation thoroughly, your child may be interviewed. If this occurs, you will be notified.

Please know that the social emotional well-being of our students is incredibly important to us. School counselors are available for students who may need to discuss this situation. In addition, if you have any information to share related to this, please email us at SOTAinfo@rcsdk12.org.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to resolve this situation.

School of the Arts Principal Kelly Nicastro
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Columbus couple accused of stealing and selling 1,000 catalytic converters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple has been arrested and indicted on charges they stole and sold over 1,000 catalytic converters throughout 2021, according to Franklin County Municipal court records. A complaint states that 41-year-old Tommy Cox Jr. and 46-year-old Shannon Vance were arrested on March 4 and face 43 separate charges that includes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man sentenced for Miami Township death

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2020 stabbing of an 80-year-old man the Miami Township Police Department said. On Friday, The Miami Township Police Department announced that Tylor Cawood pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary on Friday, April 29. According to the release, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Board Of Education#Racial Injustice#Racism#The School Of The Arts#News 8#Caucasian
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Biden under fire for saying children belong to teachers while in school

President Joe Biden 's statement that children belong to their teachers while at school has drawn criticism from conservative activists, who are engaged in a major political battle across the country over parents' rights in education. The president made the comments on Wednesday during a White House event honoring the...
POTUS
Black Enterprise

SHUT OUT: Black and Latino Students and Students from Low-Income Backgrounds are Denied Access to AP STEM Opportunities

Despite students saying that STEM courses are their favorite subject areas and that they aspire to go to college, Black and Latino students and students from low–income backgrounds continue to be excluded from crucial learning opportunities available through AP STEM courses, according to a new report from Education Trust and Equity Opportunity Schools, Shut Out: Why Black and Latino Students are Under–Enrolled in AP STEM Courses.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Couple Set To Buy Historic Black High School Files Lawsuit, Claiming Racial Discrimination

A North Carolina couple looking to purchase a historic Black high school in Huntersville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission of racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, filed last month, Tyson and Regina Bates claim the commission is deliberately blocking their chances of buying Torrence-Lytle School by...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy