ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Lawmakers Reveal Another Gas Rebate Plan

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxycm_0fOZ4zFF00
Photo: Getty Images

A group of California lawmakers has another plan for helping out residents with record-high gas prices. According to Cal Matters , Senate Democrats unveiled their own relief plan as part of a larger budget blueprint on Thursday, April 28. They pitched $8 billion in cash rebates which would be sent out as $200 checks to individuals earning less than $125,000.

The proposal comes days after Governor Gavin Newsom 's office confirmed that Legislature would unlikely take action on halting the annual gas tax increase scheduled for July 1. "It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief," said a spokesperson earlier this week. "But we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices.”

Newsom has also proposed giving all California drivers $400 debit cards for up to two vehicles, for a total of $800 . Anyone with a car registered in California would receive the relief regardless of income, immigration status, or whether their vehicles use gasoline. But many details of that plan still remain blank. According to Cal Matters, Newsom and lawmakers must agree on a budget framework by June 15 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#California Lawmakers#Legislature#Gas Prices#Cal Matters#Senate#Democrats#Californians
Money

How Everyday People Are Combatting High Gas Prices

Gas prices have been falling steadily since reaching an all-time high in early March — but that hardly means gas is cheap. Prices recently rose at the fastest pace ever recorded, and as of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas cost $4.09, which is $1.22 more expensive than a year ago. In all likelihood, gas will stay expensive throughout the spring and summer. Naturally, drivers are looking for creative ways to save.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Pelosi, Schumer target oil companies for gas price spikes

The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate said they will bring legislation to a vote to police big oil companies for price gouging as historically high gas costs continue to dog Democrats' midterm chances. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said they want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's attorney general says we consume a credit card's worth of plastic every week

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. - The State of California is going after an oil company as it investigates the cause of what officials call a plastic pollution crisis. With Playa del Rey as the sunny beach backdrop, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office will subpoena ExxonMobil. Bonta said for decades, the petroleum industry deliberately deceived the public about the dangers of plastic and falsely claimed that the materials can mostly be recycled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy