ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dolly Parton reverses withdrawal of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqLNr_0fOZ4SJO00

Dolly Parton has backtracked on her original plan to withdrawal her nomination from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , now saying she would “gracefully” accept the award.

The country music star was among the artists nominated this year, alongside Eminem , A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Carly Simon and Beck.

On 14 March, she released a statement bowing out of her nomination, citing her belief that she hadn’t “earned that right”.

However, on a recent edition of NPR’s radio programme Morning Edition , Parton discussed her change of heart, sharing that she has since reevaluated her prior understanding of what the Rock Hall is as an institution.

When asked what she would do if she was inducted, she responded: “I’ll accept gracefully and I’ll accept it because the fans vote.”

She explained: “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that.

“But if they can’t go there to be recognised, where do they go? So I just felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist,” she said of her earlier decision.

“But obviously, there’s more to it than that,” she concluded.

Despite her earlier bow out, Parton remained eligible for induction . Ballots were sent out before her statement, with voting coming to a close today (29 April).

This year’s round of inductees will be announced sometime in May, with the ceremony taking place this autumn.

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Carly Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Rock Hall#Npr
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard’s Dad Returned for ‘Return To Mayberry’

There were a number of guest stars on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show over the years. Ron Howard’s dad shows up. Rance Howard would go on the set with his son Ron, who played Opie, and his other son Clint, who played Little Leon. Years after the show ended its CBS run and became a rerun staple, most of the cast would return for the TV movie Return to Mayberry.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Actress Charity Grace Went From Teaching to Acting on the Series

She made an appearance on “The Andy Griffith Show,” but before she was on the classic hit series, Charity Grace was inspiring young minds in classrooms as a teacher. According to MeTV, Charity Grace, who played Jennifer Morrison on “The Andy Griffith Show,” was an English teacher. She taught at high schools throughout her adult life. However, her real passion was for acting. But she decided to go into education when a theater director told her when she was young that she might not have what it took to be an actress.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

630K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy