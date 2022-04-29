ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers will try 'hard as possible' to extend Andrew Copp: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Andrew Copp will sit Friday night’s season finale for the Rangers, as the team will prioritize health heading into the postseason.

Copp, who suffered an injury after recording a hat trick against the Islanders last week, will be saved for the playoffs, as the trade deadline acquisition has become too valuable to New York to be put at risk before the postseason.

In fact, Copp has become so valuable to the Rangers that they are reportedly pushing to re-sign the forward before he hits free agency.

According to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger , the Blueshirts are ‘going to push hard’ to sign Copp to an extension, and will try ‘as hard as possible’ to make sure he is a Ranger for years to come.

Copp would be one of the top UFAs on the market should he test free agency, and his tenure with the Rangers will likely only increase his next contract. He has clicked with Artemi Panarin in his 15 games with New York, and has logged eight goals in that span.

