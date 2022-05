Trump rally in Nebraska cancelled due to severe weather

Donald Trump has postponed his planned Greenwood , Nebraska rally for embattled gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster until Sunday, citing a National Weather Service forecast calling for severe storms with high winds and possible tornadoes.

The former president was set to campaign on Friday for Mr Herbster, who has been accused of unwanted groping by multiple women.

In a statement, Mr Trump said he would instead appear on Sunday because of the “severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes” that are forecast for Friday evening.

“Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska. Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st,” said Mr Trump.

“The most important thing is to keep you safe, and that cannot be done with such a terrible forecast. Thank you to Charles W Herbster and his wonderful staff for working so professionally with us. See you on Sunday!”

In the statement, Mr Trump also included an image of a National Weather Service Omaha tweet of the forecast.

In addition to Mr Trump, high-profile supporters including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Kellyanne Conway were also due attend the event. It is unclear if they will now appear on Sunday.

Mr Trump has endorsed Mr Herbster over a string of Republican rivals in the race to be governor of the state.

“Due to impending severe weather, the Save America Rally is postponed for everyone’s safety. Come back Sunday and bring 10 of your friends. P.S. Praise God for the rain!” tweeted Mr Herbster.

Mr Herbster, 67, is a wealthy cattle-breeding executive who has been accused of sexually assaulting eight women, including a state senator.

He has denied the claims and branded them a “smear campaign” against him.

The women, including Republican state senator Julie Slama, told the Nebraska Examiner that Mr Herbster had allegedly touched them over their clothes without consent.

One woman alleged he had forcibly kissed her.