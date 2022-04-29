ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Backs Dad Threatening to Call Cops Over Stepdad Using Son's Car

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Darlene WW
2d ago

Dad is correct. Its disturbing how the mother doesn't respect boundaries, and most purposely banned her own son from driving so her current husband can use his car? Sounds as if Dad should have had full custody all along. She's probably living off child support, too.

Reply
78
Delilah Wise
2d ago

It sounds like the stepfather banned the son from driving do he could take the car. The father owns the car, he should put cameras in the car.

Reply
45
Mosie
2d ago

Dad is in his right to call the police if he deemed it necessary. He is responsible for anything that happens with that car. If "Scott" wrecks the car he will be liable and it would cause his insurance cost to go up. He is willing to go to bat for his son, not anyone else who wants to drive the car.

Reply(1)
56
How much responsibility does a stepparent have to care for their spouse’s child?. With over 750,000 divorces being finalized every year in the US, many families have to learn to renavigate life under these new circumstances. And of these couples who get divorced, 1/3 of them will have children, complicating matters even further.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
909K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

