Internet Backs Dad Threatening to Call Cops Over Stepdad Using Son's Car

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO