Internet Backs Dad Threatening to Call Cops Over Stepdad Using Son's Car
Commenters called the stepdad "entitled" and...www.newsweek.com
Commenters called the stepdad "entitled" and...www.newsweek.com
Dad is correct. Its disturbing how the mother doesn't respect boundaries, and most purposely banned her own son from driving so her current husband can use his car? Sounds as if Dad should have had full custody all along. She's probably living off child support, too.
It sounds like the stepfather banned the son from driving do he could take the car. The father owns the car, he should put cameras in the car.
Dad is in his right to call the police if he deemed it necessary. He is responsible for anything that happens with that car. If "Scott" wrecks the car he will be liable and it would cause his insurance cost to go up. He is willing to go to bat for his son, not anyone else who wants to drive the car.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 66