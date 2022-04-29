WATCH: Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean flex their National Championship rings at NFL Draft

Georgia's defense dominated the NFL Draft in a similar fashion to how they dealt with opposing offenses during their historic CFP National Championship run in 2021.

The Bulldogs had a record-five first-round picks coming all from the defensive side of the ball.

As the NFL Draft got underway from the Bellagio in Las Vegas, all of the potential draftees made their way down the red carpet towards the Green Room.

Among the Bulldogs players that atended the draft included Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean who both played an integral part in getting Georgia back to the top of college football.

Before they made their way to the Green Room to watch the draft, both Davis and Dean got a chance to show off their sweet suits as well as their National Championship rings.

Davis, who ended up getting selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 13th Overall pick, got a chance to flash the ring again by himself while rocking his Georgia-themed black and red inspired suit.

Davis and everyone else will have to wait and see when Dean will get taken as he fell out of the first round in what was a chaotic first night filled with two receivers switching teams (Marquise Brown to the Cardinals and A.J. Brown to the Eagles) and only one quarterback taken in the first round--the first time since 2013.

The Unanimous All-American's slide down the draft may be attributed to some teams reportedly being concerned about his durability and injuries according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. Dean had labrum surgery following the 2021 season and missed some time as a freshman with an ankle injury although it should be noted that he never missed a game in his Bulldogs career.

