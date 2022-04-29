Buck Showalter on Mets HBPs: 'I don't think a single one has been intentional'

The Mets season can’t be talked about without bringing up two key components: winning and being a target for opposing pitchers.

New York leads the National League in victories heading into Friday’s weekend series with the Phillies, but they also lead all of baseball with 19 HBPs, five more than the Orioles and Padres in second place. Number 19 came in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cardinals, when the Mets finally retaliated with an up-and-in pitch to Nolan Arenado, which sparked a benches-clearing altercation, suspensions on the St. Louis side, and fines to members of both teams.

The confrontation following the hit by pitch to J.D. Davis wasn’t comfortable for manager Buck Showalter, who doesn’t believe any HBP to his players this season have been on purpose.

“I really believe, looking back at the [19], I don’t think a single one has been intentional,” Showalter said. “I really do. And that’s what’s been tough.

“There’s nothing worse than going on the field and get involved in something when it’s an unjust cause. That’s why hitters get ticked. I thought Arenado, for instance, would be ticked at his pitcher. That’s the way it used to be.”

So, what has caused all the plunking? Showalter has previously indicated it could be league going too far in one direction after cracking down on sticky substances last year, and some of his players support that claim. Chris Bassitt was highly critical of the makeup of the baseballs this season, noting constant differences in the ball from inning to inning. Whatever the reasoning, the Mets had finally had enough on Wednesday, even though their leader didn’t believe any of them were intentional.

“If you were up there and something was happening, you would go, ‘How did I get to this point?’” Showalter said. “Going on the field I’ve had some situations where we had to defend a teammate because he was a teammate, but it wasn’t a just cause. That’s uncomfortable, when something’s happening like that.”

