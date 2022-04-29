ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruthless Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up 10-6 semi-final lead over John Higgins

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ronnie O’ Sullivan took command of his World Championship semi-final against John Higgins as Mark Williams set up a thrilling finale to his Crucible clash with Judd Trump .

O’Sullivan made breaks of 99, 91, 70 and 73 to open up a 10-6 lead, but it was the manner in which he won the last frame of the session on a respotted black which will have hurt Higgins the most.

Higgins looked set to limit the damage – and make his highest break of the match into the bargain – only to miss a black off the spot which would have left O’Sullivan needing a snooker.

The six-time champion produced a stunning positional shot to get on the black from the penultimate red and a 43 clearance levelled the scores at 58-58.

O’Sullivan’s attempt to double the respotted black left Higgins with a difficult pot into the green pocket which the 46-year-old Scot was unable to convert, the black running down the table to leave O’Sullivan a simple pot into the middle.

Higgins had earlier taken two of the first three frames of the day to lead 6-5, but O’Sullivan kicked off a winning run of five frames in a row with a break of 99, despite having to ask referee Marcel Eckardt to remind spectators in the front few rows to sit still.

In the other semi-final, three-time champion Williams staged a brilliant fightback to trail 2019 winner Trump 13-11 heading into their final session on Saturday afternoon.

Trump led 11-5 after the second session and began Friday evening’s action with a break of 120, only for Williams to come storming back into the contest.

The Welshman kickstarted a run of five frames in succession with a total clearance of 137 and added contributions of 58, 53, 57 and 77 to close the gap to 12-10.

Trump, who had not potted a single ball in four of the last five frames, responded superbly with his second century of the session, but Williams took the final frame of the night to leave the outcome firmly in the balance.

The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan lead cut to 14-11 as Judd Trump storms back at Crucible

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-equalling seventh Crucible title was under threat as Judd Trump won six of the eight frames of the penultimate session of the final to reduce the deficit to 14-11.O’Sullivan resorted to using a cigarette lighter to try to tidy up his troublesome tip in the last frame of the afternoon, by which point the prospect of Trump becoming only the fourth player to lose a world final with a session to spare had long disappeared.Trump started and finished the session with centuries as he pounced on a series of misses by his opponent in a...
SPORTS
BBC

World Snooker final: Trump fights back against O'Sullivan - reaction

Well, that was a turn up for the books, wasn't it?. After last night's dominance, most people expected Ronnie O'Sullivan to canter to a record-equalling seventh world title today. But the 'Rocket' has been just as out of sorts today as Judd Trump was yesterday - and this time it...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn rejects $1m win from Jake Paul bet following Katie Taylor victory over Amanda Serrano

Eddie Hearn has rejected Jake Paul’s $1 million bet winnings after Katie Taylor’s victory over Amanda Serrano on Saturday night.Taylor clinched a unanimous decision victory over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York as she retained her undisputed lightweight status.Prior to the fight, Serrano’s promoter Paul bet Taylor’s representative Hearn $1m as the pair were both overwhelmingly convinced their fighter would win.Yet in the aftermath of Taylor’s triumph, Hearn called for Paul to give the sum of money to charity instead.Speaking to iFL TV, he said: “He can keep it, give it to charity. We agreed beforehand, because it...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

