California Lawmakers Reveal Another Gas Rebate Plan

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A group of California lawmakers has another plan for helping out residents with record-high gas prices. According to Cal Matters , Senate Democrats unveiled their own relief plan as part of a larger budget blueprint on Thursday, April 28. They pitched $8 billion in cash rebates which would be sent out as $200 checks to individuals earning less than $125,000.

The proposal comes days after Governor Gavin Newsom 's office confirmed that Legislature would unlikely take action on halting the annual gas tax increase scheduled for July 1. "It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief," said a spokesperson earlier this week. "But we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices.”

Newsom has also proposed giving all California drivers $400 debit cards for up to two vehicles, for a total of $800 . Anyone with a car registered in California would receive the relief regardless of income, immigration status, or whether their vehicles use gasoline. But many details of that plan still remain blank. According to Cal Matters, Newsom and lawmakers must agree on a budget framework by June 15 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#California Lawmakers#Legislature#Gas Prices#Cal Matters#Senate#Democrats#Californians
